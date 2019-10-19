Steve Bruce names two players to watch at Newcastle United's Academy
Steve Bruce is hopeful of seeing more talent follow the Longstaff brothers out of Newcastle United’s Academy.
Matty and Sean Longstaff are set to start in midfield together against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
The siblings have dominated the headlines on Tyneside since 19-year-old Matty scored Newcastle’s winner against Manchester United at St James’s Park before the international break.
Sean, 21, broke through into the first-team squad last season.
Bruce, United's head coach, says it’s “vitally important” that more players follow in their footsteps. And the 58-year-old picked out midfielder Joe White and Bobby Clark, son of Lee, when asked about the players who were impressing at the Academy.
“I wouldn’t want to bring out individuals, but we’ve got a young lad from Carlisle (White) who people think a lot of, and Clarkie’s boy is supposed to be a very, very good player,” said Bruce.
“I think it’s vitally important for a club like this – getting one of their own is always a bit special. We’ve got one or two others, but they’ve still got to take the next step.”
Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark spoke about his son Bobby’s progress earlier this season.
“My son Bobby got called up to the Newcastle Under-18 team, which is a fantastic achievement considering he's only 14 years of age," said Clark. “He's doing well and he's being coached and taught well by the people up there.
“He's doing well, but there are going to be ups and downs, which every young player experiences.”