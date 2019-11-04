Steve Bruce 'quietly impressed' with this development at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce’s keeping a keen eye on Newcastle United’s Under-23s following Matty Longstaff’s emergence at the club.
Longstaff has broken into the first-team squad this season – and Bruce is keen for more players to follow in his footsteps.
Bruce has watched the Under-23s – who take on Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight (7pm kick-off) – three times since taking charge.
United’s head coach was “quietly impressed” by three players in last week’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough at Whitley Park.
Victor Fernandez has won praise from coach Neil Redfearn this season, while Luke Charman and Jack Young have been invited to train with the first team.
“The one thing about Matty, rather than just seeing him there (for Under-23s), was him training with us every day,” said Bruce.
“We do have a close link with them (at the Academy), and when we have had four or five injuries, we’ve had one or two of them up here – Luke Charman came up for a time and the young kid from Carlisle (Young).
“I’ve seen the Under-23s three times now. I have always been of the view that if they’re good enough, then there's nothing better for all of us for a young 'un to come through. So I was quietly impressed with one or two the other day.”
Senior defender Florian Lejeune, on his way back from long-term injury, will play against Villa after making his comeback against Middlesbrough.