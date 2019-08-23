Steve Bruce reveals who will miss Newcastle United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur
Steve Bruce has given an injury update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur.
Bruce's side take on Mauricio Pochettino's side at their new stadium on Sunday on the back of successive Premier League defeats.
United's head coach was without summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin against Norwich City last weekend because of a hamstring problem. However, the winger is expected to be back in the squad after returning to training.
However, Andy Carroll (ankle) and Dwight Gayle (calf) remain sidelined, while Christian Atsu is back on the training pitch. Atsu is yet to feature under Bruce, having returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring problem.
“We hope that Saint-Maximin will be OK," said Bruce, who also confirmed that Joelinton will be fit after recovering from a hip problem. "It’s too early for Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle. Christian Atsu’s been on the pitch all week.”