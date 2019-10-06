This is Steve Bruce's Premier League record ahead of 400-game milestone
Steve Bruce will reach a managerial milestone against his former club Manchester United this afternoon.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:18 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:18 pm
Newcastle United’s home game will be his 400th in the Premier League as a manager.
Bruce has won 111 of his 399 top-flight games – and drawn the same number.
The 58-year-old – whose first Premier League game as manager was Birmingham City’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August 2002 – has lost 177 fixtures.
Bruce’s teams have scored 406 goals and conceded 528.