This is Steve Bruce's Premier League record ahead of 400-game milestone

Steve Bruce will reach a managerial milestone against his former club Manchester United this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 13:19 pm
Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United’s home game will be his 400th in the Premier League as a manager.

Bruce has won 111 of his 399 top-flight games – and drawn the same number.

The 58-year-old – whose first Premier League game as manager was Birmingham City’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August 2002 – has lost 177 fixtures.

Bruce’s teams have scored 406 goals and conceded 528.