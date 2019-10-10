Steve McClaren 'makes contact' with Sunderland over vacant job
Steve McClaren is interested into the vacant Sunderland job, according to a report.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 14:51 pm
The former Newcastle United and Middlesbrough manager has been out of work since being sacked by Queens Park Rangers in April.
Sunderland are looking to recruit a successor to Jack Ross, who was sacked by the League One this week.
McClaren had a disastrous nine-month spell at St James’s Park in 2015-16.
And the 58-year-old has reportedly “been in touch” with Sunderland over the vacancy.