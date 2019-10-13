Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald closes Twitter account - and says 'negatives now outweigh the positives'
Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald has withdrawn from social media, claiming ‘the negatives now outweigh the positives’.
Mr Donald has used social media as a way to engage with fans since the club takeover last year, frequently replying personally to supporters who raised issues through social media.
But he posted on Twitter shortly before 1am today, Sunday, October 13, explaining the decision to withdraw from posting on-line individually and instead to rely on communicating with fans through the club’s official PR channels.
He will now only communicate with fans through ‘club channels’, rather than engage one-to-one with fans on-line.
“I have always tried to communicate on social media and help fans but I think the negatives now outweigh the positives,” he wrote.
“I temporarily took a break, but I will now do so permanently.
“I will just communicate via club channels which is what I think most want.”