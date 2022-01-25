Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jermain Defoe tipped to join Cats by ex-player
Kevin Phillips has tipped Jermain Defoe to re-sign of Sunderland – but on one condition...
Defoe has confirmed that he intends to keep playing after his Rangers departure, and has said that making a stunning return to Sunderland is 'an option'
The striker recently left Rangers in search of greater playing time before he weighs up his future in the summer.
The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT last week and confirmed that he has a 'few options' on the table, and feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.
Defoe confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club and head coach Lee Johnson has stated his desire to work with him.
Phillips said to Football Insider: “If they get him as a player/coach, yes.
“If they’re signing him with a view to just being a player, I’m not sure. I’m not a big advocate of players going back to clubs where they did well because it will never be the same.
“It could be a good move but I think Sunderland have been down that route before and it’s failed. I prefer them going for younger players.
“If they got Defoe in as a player/coach, on the grounds he’d be doing more coaching than playing, I think it’d be a good move. But Defoe has made it clear that he wants to play.
“I can’t see him starting ahead of Ross Stewart, that’s for sure. It would be a coup for the club to get him in but I’d have reservations if it’s just as a player.”