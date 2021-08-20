AFC Wimbledon will have a fully fit squad to choose from when they visit the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in League One on Saturday.

And assistant head coach Rob Tuvey praised has praised the work of the Dons’ backroom staff

That includes sports scientist Chris McConnell and physio Tim Maynard.

Jack Tucker of Gillingham holds off Ethan Chislett of AFC Wimbledon during the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham at Plough Lane.

AFC Wimbledon have made an unbeaten start to the new season.

“We’re all fit and well again,” said Tuvey. “It’s credit to the medical and sports science staff as well.

"The work that they have done to make sure that all the way through pre-season that not only are we robust and resilient, but we look fit as well now. Credit to Chris and Tim.”

AFC Wimbledon’s number two then turned his attention towards Saturday’s game on Wearside.

“Sunderland had made a good start to the season and the other night they had a blip.

“We know that we’re up against tough opposition and we know the sort of areas that we can hurt them and the areas that they can potentially hurt us as well.

“We’re not going there to look for a point or sit behind the ball.

“We want to go there and really put our mark on both with and without the ball.