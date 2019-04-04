Aiden McGeady and Lee Cattermole injury doubts for Sunderland's trip to Rochdale

Jack Ross will assess Aiden McGeady's injury ahead of Saturday's trip to Rochdale but is hopeful that it isn't serious.

McGeady was taken off at half-time after another superb showing in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley last night.

The Irishman continued his stellar form with a fantasticgoal to go with his brace at Wembley at the weekend, and will be a key player over the final games of the season.

But he could be a doubt for Saturday's trip to Rochdale after being forced off at half-time last night.

“His season gets better and better, he is in a really good place at the moment, he picked up a knock first half, hence why we had to take him off at half time," Ross said.

“We hope it is nothing too serious with a quick turnaround to Saturday as he has been so important for us, the quality of strike was brilliant.

"It was [picked up] in the tackle early on in the corner, his foot, ankle area. It depends how it settles down [for Saturday]. It wasn't a case of it being 2-0 up, he wouldn’t have been able to continue.

"We will see how he is.

“It is not anything ultra serious, he was struggling towards the end of the half and has been carrying a few knocks. To his credit he drives himself through it."

Ross also confirmed that Lee Cattermole missed the game do to a recurrence of an ankle problem.

He is an early doubt for the trip to Rochdale on Saturday, though Ross added that he would not have featured at the Wham Stadium anyway.

"He has had an ongoing ankle/foot issue, it just flared up again," Ross said.

"I would have taken him out anyway, because the demands of the 120 minutes, he put a lot in Sunday. We will see how he is.”

Reece James also looks set to miss the weekend's game, though Ross is hopeful that he will not be sidelined for long, and with Bryan Oviedo and Dener Hume back fit, there are plenty options at left-back.

"It is not too serious but we are assessing, there are a couple of options," Ross said. "He will be unavailable Saturday.

“It is his groin, couple of games he has come off it has been the same type of injury.

“We are assessing it, it is not always clear and obvious what the problem is. Once we know then we can decide if it is something that can dig in til the end of the season or he cant.

“The good thing is with Bryan and Denver back fit, we have options there.”