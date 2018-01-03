Alex Rae warns ex-Newcastle defender he's too good for Sunderland after Cats linked with Rangers ace

Former Sunderland midfielder Alex Rae has told James Tavernier he could move to a better club than the Black Cats.

Rangers full-back Tavernier has been linked over the festive period with a move to the Stadium of Light as Chris Coleman looks to strengthen his squad.

The Gazette understands that Tavernier is not currently at the top of Coleman's wishlist, with the Cats boss looking at different options with finances tight.

Should he revisit a possible move for Tavernier, however, Rae thinks the defender would be better served waiting for a bigger move after impressing in the Old Firm derby.

Rae told the Daily Mail: "I wouldn’t want Tavernier to go. And I’ve seen the interest from Sunderland.

"But, on the basis of what we saw at the weekend, you can see exactly what Rangers want from James time after time. He has the physicality to do that.

"And, if he keeps producing, that would make you think he can go even higher than – no disrespect to a great club - a Sunderland."

Tavernier has become one of the leading Gers players since joining them along with South Shields-born former Sunderland striker Martyn Waghorn in 2015.

The 26-year-old bagged 15 goals in his first season from full-back as Rangers were promoted to the SPL, and has scored twice this season.

Tavernier started his career at Newcastle, where he made 11 first team appearances. His brother Marcus plays for Middlesbrough and scored the winner against Sunderland back in November.