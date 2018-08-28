Appeal for Sunderland fans to help with Stadium of Light revamp

Sunderland AFC are set to continue their revamp of the Stadium of Light - and have called on supporters to lend a hand.

The club's new owners, led by Stewart Donald, have been quick to deliver on promises to replace the Stadium of Light's faded seats after listening to the gripes of supporters.

Fans had long complained about the pink seats at the club's home ground, and Donald and his fellow investors promised to deliver change.

10,000 seats have already been replaced in the summer months with sections of the east stand, north east corner and south east corner all receiving a facelift.

Supporters have reacted positively to the work conducted on the stands so far with the new seats catching the eye during the Black Cats' season opener against Charlton.

And now the club have unveiled the next section of the ground to benefit from the revamp - with just over 4,000 new seats set to be installed in the north stand.

Work is set to begin on Monday, September 10 as Sunderland look to re-fit the seats which spell out the iconic 'Ha'way The Lads' message.

Once again, fans are being encouraged to play their part in the stadium transformation and help the maintenance team in fitting the seats.

The club have opened up applications to help with the seat change, with those aged 18 or over and with a basic level of technical ability encouraged to put themselves forward.

Supporters can register their interest in helping with the seat change at safc.com.