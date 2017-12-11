Aston Villa weigh up swoop for Sunderland ace - but FFP may scupper bid

Aston Villa are the latest Championship club to be linked with a January move for Sunderland loanee Lewis Grabban.

Sunderland's 11-goal top scorer is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League Bournemouth but the Cherries have a recall clause which would allow them to end the loan early in January in order to sell him.

Fulham had previously been linked and Villa are the latest Championship club reported to be weighing up a move.

Wolves had also been linked but Grabban is not thought to be a January target for the league leaders who Sunderland held to a draw on Saturday.

Steve Bruce needs another striker when the January window opens after injury to Jonathan Kodjia.

Villa are restricted by Financial Fair Play limitations and would likely only be able to offer a loan deal for Grabban but reports in the national press claim they could offer a promotion bonus or agree to sign him permanently next summer.

Speaking about the January transfer window, Bruce said recently: "You would love to be in a position where you can go and target a centre-forward with millions to spend but we haven’t got that luxury.

"We’ll have to be a bit creative and see if anyone out there can give us a hand.

"I still think we are under the situation of FFP. We know how difficult it has been.

"That’s been the case for the last two transfer windows but playing for Aston Villa will help us."