Barnsley boss confident of beating Sunderland to promotion despite 'lucky' victory at Walsall

Daniel Stendel admitted his Barnsley side were 'lucky' to claim a late victory over Walsall as they moved five points clear of Sunderland.

With the Black Cats out of action - their trip to Fleetwood Town was postponed due to international call-ups - the Tykes too advantage to move five points clear of Jack Ross' side, albeit having played two games more.

And while Sunderland's destiny remains in their own hands, Stendel still remains confident of pipping the Wearsiders to promotion with his squad in 'good shape' ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

Barnsley youngster Jacob Brown netted the decisive goal in the Tykes' 1-0 win at Walsall as they extended an unbeaten run which began in December.

Stendel, therefore, believes that his side are well-poised to claim promotion despite the Black Cats' games in hand.

“We were lucky to win today," he admitted, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

“We can not be satisfied with the performance, but we can be very satisfied with the result after 95 minutes to win this game.

“It is an important victory for us and what we need at this time of the season.

“Walsall had chances to win, but they did not score and we scored. We had the luck to score and I am so happy.

“But I like it when I have a team who worked so hard and gives their all to win games. Sometimes, you need luck and we had luck.

“There are still seven games to go and it is not decided. Sunderland have two games in hand, but we are in good shape and have a good chance."