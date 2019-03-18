Barnsley hit with another injury blow as they battle Sunderland for promotion

Sunderland's promotion rivals Barnsley have been dealt another major injury blow.

The Tykes are already set to be without top scorer Kieffer Moore, who has been ruled out on medical advice for the remainder of the campaign after suffering from concussion.

And they will now be without influential midfielder Kenny Dougall after he suffered a broken leg.

The Australian picked up the injury during Barnsley's goalless draw with Doncaster Rovers on Friday evening - and initially tried to play through the pain barrier as he team sought a vital three points.

He was then withdrawn after only 18 minutes and, having been assessed over the weekend, Dougall has confirmed that his season looks set to be over in what is another blow for manager Daniel Stendel.

"Injuries are part of the game and unfortunately I've been hit with another tough pill to swallow," said the midfielder, in a post on his Instagram page.

"Full trust in the lads to get us up into the champ!

"Don't know why I've tried to play on with a broken leg but nobody can say I didn't try."

In a club statement, the Tykes said that it looked likely that Dougall would be missing for the remainder of the campaign - but that he would see a specialist this week.

They said: "Kenny Dougall will be set for another spell out with injury, after it was confirmed the the midfielder has broken his leg.

"Dougall left the pitch in the 18th minute of the goalless draw at the Keepmoat, following a heavy challenge just prior to this.

"Dougall will now meet with a specialist this week to determine the length of time he will be out for."