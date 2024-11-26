Sunderland and West Brom drew 0-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday

Sunderland and West Brom played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night

Sunderland were forced to settle for their fifth draw in a row after Wilson Isidor’s close-range strike was ruled out for offside against West Brom.

Isidor’s second-half effort was the closest either side came in a tight game low on quality. The Black Cats had the better of the second half after a drab opening 45, but were unable to break down a well-organised opponent.

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland supporters are saying after the game:

Amad Mackem said: “Playing in front of teams for 90 mins. Not convinced we are seeing the leadership from Dan Neil of a team supposedly fighting for promotion. Body language is lethargic and unbothered, vocally silent.”

Andrew said: “West Brom defended very very well, didn't want anything other than a draw. The lads are always knackered towards the end of the game. Really need to use the bench more.”

Adam added: “At least this season our bad run of form is draws. Previous seasons would be losses.”

Shane commented: “Lack of ideas shooting from miles out I just don’t see us getting an automatic spot at all.’

Patrick said: “Reggie turning into Jack Ross. Absolutely petrified to go all out attack. Roberts is a complete waste of a shirt. 2 assists in 2 years or summit. No subs because we decided to sign a load of injured players. 5 points clear to this.”

Robert commented: “We get beat Friday feel more serious questions will be asked about not rotating players and squad depth. They were dead on feet by the end and Regis only made 2 changes. Says we might not sign anyone in January yet won’t bring players on from the bench? Mixed messages imo.”

“Boring, and also concerning that we seem unable to put teams to the sword. No such trouble for Boro, Norwich, Sheffield United though.”

Andy added: “Similar to Millwall - if We’d have won one of last 2 would’ve been ok - as it is it’s a bit disappointing- we weren’t bad, but didn’t do enough to win & lacked spark in the final 3rd.”

Another Sunderland fan added: “Played well but frustrating overall. The number of draws is becoming concerning. Having said that, I’d still happily take a draw on Friday considering who we’re up against.”

Peggy said: “Better than five defeats but can't help feeling we'll regret not capitalising.”

Chris commented: “They set up to keep us out and achieved it. We need to be more ruthless up front. A point on the board, but 5 from a possible 15 is frustrating.”

Joe added: “With the amount of missing players it’s probably not that bad. But, could have been better. Today looked better but credit to west brom, the defense was organized and don’t give many opportunities.”