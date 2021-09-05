Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

That’s after the transfer window deadline passed last week.

Both deals will see the pair stay at their respective clubs until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grigg is likely to have played his last game for Sunderland with his contract up in the summer.

The Black Cats, though, were able to get two deals over the line with Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann joining on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting Sunderland-related stories from around the web:

Sunderland’s rivals admit to overspending

CEO Andy Cullen has revealed Portsmouth’s playing budget was stretched to give Danny Cowley a competitive squad to chase League One success.

He said: “One thing to recognise is we started off with a budget, but have ended up over-spending.

“We’ve over-spent because the owners gave us the latitude in terms of not only player salaries, but also transfer fees.

“We put quite a bit into the signing of Joe Morrell. We pushed the boat out for him.

"It was quite a good one to do, because it was almost the reverse of Jayden Stockley where he was set to go somewhere else, but we worked hard at it to the very end.

"That’s where we saw a bit of a glimmer and Joe’s desire to come here, which we were able to capitalise on - but it required extra investment from the owners for us to do that.

“There’s been a lot of talk about budgets, but we have gone through the ceiling with that one.

“That’s brilliant with the owners going through a pandemic with no revenue coming into the football club.

“I’ve got a responsibility to work within the budget, but whenever there’s been a special case, they’ve said yes.