'Can’t believe there are people wanting Jack Ross sacked': Sunderland fans react as manager's tactics come under scrutiny

Sunderland lost more ground on the automatic promotion places following a frustrating 1-1 draw at Oxford - a result some fans blamed on manager Jack Ross.

The Black Cats are now five points off second-place Barnsley, albeit with two games in hand, but, for the first time this season, pressure from the terraces appears to be building on the 42-year-old Scot.

Some fans even went as far as calling for the manager to be sacked, while many questioned his team selection and tactics.

Others couldn't believe there were calls for Ross to leave the Stadium of Light and praised the Scot's work since his arrival on Wearside.

Here how some fans reacted on social media:

@DayganMustard questioned the manager's tactics, saying: "Jack Ross’ choices, substitutions & overall tactics confuse me. The man doesn’t have a clue what to do."

@djgill28 agreed: "What do we think too Max Power being absolute pony and Jack Ross’ tactics being poor? By no means out but his tactics seem so narrow minded it’s frustrating, we’ve got the squad to win the league!"

@KarlRobPat said: "Really doubting Jack Ross now. Gone completely backwards. Tactics are not working. Too many draws. We aren't going up automatically."

@oIivianastasia added: "As much as I love Jack Ross why hasn’t he realised the tactics just aren’t working we don’t look like scoring and haven’t done for a while and our midfield/ defence is non existent man"

@TrewickRob tweeted: "Ross is too negative and should have had this league wrapped up with the squad at his disposal. Most fans who I know agree with me. Ross out!"

Others were astounded by the calls for Ross to be sacked and backed the manager despite recent performances.

@RokerReport tweeted: "Recent performances haven’t been good enough, we aren’t pretending otherwise; but people tweeting for Jack Ross to be sacked should never set foot in The Stadium of Light ever again!"

@davewh1980 said: "If it wasn't already clear, #SAFC's season will be a battle to the end. Yes, we must be meaner defensively & create more clear-cut chances, but it's a remarkable turnaround in just 8 months & Jack Ross is a main protagonist. He deserves fans' backing. Patience will be rewarded."

@HUGGYSAFC added: "People wanting jack Ross out shouldn’t be anywhere near the club! Beaten twice all season.. yeah we should be beating oxford but there’s still a long way to go in the season and I have every confidence he can turn it around ! HA’WAY THE LADS!! #SAFC"

@richard_safc agreed: "Absolutely ridiculous that some people calling for Jack Ross to be sacked. I still have all the faith in the world! Results need to improve but I reckon he can do it #SAFC"

@MattKBSAFC commented: "Even if we don’t get promoted this year, give Jack Ross a second year. Our supporters are so entitled. New Owners, New Players and New Manager. Why should we be walking it? Can’t believe there are people wanting Ross sacked"