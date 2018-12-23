Cardiff City join race for Sunderland striker Josh Maja - report

Cardiff City have joined the list of clubs who are tracking Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to reports.

Alan Nixon, a football writer from the Sun, claims the Bluebirds are looking for a striker in their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The report claims Cardiff would be prepared to wait until the summer if a deal for Maja, 19, doesn't materialise in January.

Neil Warnock's side are also said to be interested in Everton forward Oumar Niasse.

Maja's current deal at Sunderland will expire in the summer, which has led to speculation about his future.

Earlier this year, the Mirror claimed Southampton, Tottenham and Manchester City were all interested in the teenager, while Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Bristol City have also been linked with the forward.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald recently said both Maja and Lynden Gooch wanted to stay at the Stadium of Light and there could be some positive news before Christmas.

Maja is the Black Cats' top scorer this campaign after netting 12 league goals for Jack Ross' side.

The striker didn't come off the bench during Sunderland's defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday, with Ross claiming the striker had been ill.

Ross is hopeful the forward will return for the Boxing Day clash against Bradford.