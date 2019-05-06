Charlie Wyke reveals how Sunderland's players plan to repay the loyal fans that travelled to Southend

Charlie Wyke insists that Sunderland's squad are keen to repay supporters who travelled to Southend United - by beating Portsmouth in the play-offs.

Over 2,400 fans made the long trip to Roots Hall for one of the Black Cats' poorest performances of the campaign, as they were defeated 2-1 by the Shrimpers - who sealed their survival courtesy of a late goal from Stephen Humphrys.

And while Wyke says the players are keen to apologise to supporters, he feels the only way they can adequately do so is by beating Pompey when they visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

“All we can do is apologise [to the fans],” he said.

“And the only way we can apologise is by going on Saturday and winning, and look forward from there.

“The fans have been fantastic all season and I’m sure they’ll come out in force. and support us.

“Everyone will be disappointed after today, for us we’ve got to look back on what we did wrong, where we can be better and address it.

“We’ve got to keep that mood upbeat, train hard and look forward to Saturday.”

Sunderland will be looking to achieve something they have failed to do this season when the play-offs begin this weekend - beat Portsmouth.

The Black Cats are yet to be victorious in the three meetings between the pair this campaign, and Wyke believes his teammates owe the south coast side some revenge.

“We know what they’re about,” he added.

“We’ll do our analysis and see where we can hurt them, we’ve played them a few times this season and haven’t beaten them but I think it’s time to put that right now and get a bit of revenge.

“We didn’t put our chances away on the day [last time they played] but we know we can create them and we’ve just got to take then when they come [this time].”