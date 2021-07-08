Charlie Wyke reveals Max Power role in Wigan switch

Charlie Wyke scores against Wigan earlier this year

The pair forged a close friendship during their two years on Wearside and have both joined Leam Richardson’s ambitious side after their Sunderland contracts expired.

Wyke signed a three-year deal with the Latics and admits that Power’s influence will be a major boost in helping him settle in his new surroundings.

“He's been texting me, ringing me every day asking me when are you coming down,” Wyke said.

“I've got a really good relationship with Max, we're best mates, and I'm looking forward to another couple of years with him.

“The type of character Max is, he's lively and everyone gets on with him.

“I'm going to settle in straight away and I'm looking forward to meeting the lads and getting started on the training pitch.”

Wyke said he was full of confidence after his superb season at Sunderland, and is confident that he can carry tht form into the new campaign.

Wyke and Power will face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the season.

“I've obviously come off a really good season and I'm looking to take that into the new season - starting with the pre-season games,” he said.

“We've definitely got a good squad here and we want to be right up there at the end of the season.

“I had a good season at Sunderland and we played my style of play and it suited me.