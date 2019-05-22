Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer reveals his Wembley plan ahead of Sunderland showdown

Lee Bowyer will take his players to Wembley later this week in a bid to get them used to the surroundings ahead of Sunday's League One play-off final.

Sunderland have the advantage of having played at the stadium just a few weeks ago in the final of the Checktrade Trophy.

The last time their opponents Charlton were at Wembley was at the old stadium back in 1998 for the infamous Division One play-off final penalty shoot-out win over the Black Cats.

In a bid to familiarise his players with the surroundings, Bowyer will take his squad to Wembley on either Thursday or Friday to ensure they don't get overwhelmed on the day of the final.

Bowyer told London News Online: "Apparently we’re allowed to go and look around the place either Thursday or Friday.

“We’ll head up there and have a look, I think it’s best to do that.

“Some might get overwhelmed with the place. So we’ll go before and they can all take pictures and what they want to do, so when they turn up Sunday it is not all new to them.”

The Charlton squad will be staying close by the night before the final.

“We’ll go the night before because of the traffic on these days is horrendous,” said Bowyer.

“Leaving from the training ground would take too long. We’ll stay close by.”