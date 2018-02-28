Chris Coleman discusses impact of Wales international and reveals his ambitions for struggling Sunderland side

Sunderland prop up the Championship table but Chris Coleman is adamant he has the nucleus of a good team at his disposal.

And a key player is fit-again Jonny Williams, who has been hampered with injuries since joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

Coleman admits it has been “dog rough” for the Wales international on the injury front, with Williams just back from a shoulder operation.

The 24-year-old came on for Paddy McNair in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, Williams scoring his first goal for the club.

Coleman said: “It was great for Jonny, he’s had a real tough season.

“When we lost Paddy McNair we lost a lot, especially in the Championship, that type of player can change your life really.

“Jonny is a completely different type of player so we had to change everything.

“But the energy from the whole team was very positive, and it was a super finish from Jonny at the end of a real good move.”

Williams’ career has been hampered with injury problems.

Coleman added: “He burst on the scene early with Wales, I gave him his debut and he had a fantastic game against Scotland.

“It has been dog rough for him with injuries but he is still young.

“You forget that, George Honeyman is 23, Joel and Josh so young, Paddy McNair as well. There’s a lot of good things here.

“I know being bottom of the Championship for a club like us, it is a sour taste but if we can just hook or by crook, get through it, there’s a lot of good young players that we can build on and with.

“I said to Ashley Fletcher and Ovie Ejaria, the experience they will get with us invaluable and they’ll be much better at the end of it.

“There’s a nucleus of a good team here.”