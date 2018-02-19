Chris Coleman explains why he axed Bryan Oviedo

Bryan Oviedo is back in contention for Sunderland's trip to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night.

The left-back was dropped from the squad entirely as the Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford, with Coleman looking for a more defensive option to support Aiden McGeady's return to the starting XI.

Jake Clarke-Salter started on the left flank before a half-time reshuffle saw Adam Matthews introduced.

Coleman admits the gamble didn't pay off but says he would have been justified in dropping any player after the first 45 minutes at Ashton Gate a week previous.

"After that first 45 against Bristol City I could have left anybody out and nobody could complain," Coleman said.

"We went with Jake who is a bit more defensively minded than Bryan, particularly because we had Aiden in front who is very offensively minded.

"It was a decision I made and you have to do that, come up with a gameplan. Sometimes it doesn’t pay off and it didn’t on Saturday.

"Bryan will be in contention for tomorrow night, he’s actually suffering with a bit of flu at the moment but that isn’t why I left him out."

After witnessing his side implode again in the first against Brentford, the Sunderland boss admits a return to five defenders is a strong possibility.

He said: "We’ve got the opportunity to go back to a five. If everybody comes through today’s training session then we can go back. Bolton have been playing with a back three.

"Whatever we play it is the individuals applying themselves, sticking to the gameplan. It is a mental thing more than anything. We train well and I can’t knock the lads for that, but when we play we’re nervous. We wait until it is too late before we max out."

Coleman is waiting to see how Ovie Ejaria comes through Monday's training session before settling on his team for the crunch game at the Macron Stadium. Lamine Kone, Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair could all return.

Coleman said: "Ovie is training this morning [Monday]. He joined with a bit of a problem but he’s getting through it. I’m sure he’ll get through the session today but it is the reaction we have to wait for. That’s not me playing games, I genuinely can’t say if he’s going to be ready until he wakes up in the morning.

"Kaz got a kick on his ankle on Friday, and his ankle had been a problem even before then.

"Paddy McNair is back, Lamine Kone is back, and they are both available to start.

"Marc Wilson is a no, but obviously Jonny Williams came on as a sub at the weekend and Callum McManaman was also in the squad so they are fine.

"In terms of numbers, it is the best it has been, and that's one positive."