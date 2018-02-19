Chris Coleman reveals what really bothers him about Sunderland's play

Chris Coleman has hit out at his side's 'erratic and nervous' play after another defeat left them still deep in relegation trouble.

The Black Cats lost 2-0 against Brentford at the weekend, with Coleman worried by the side's inability to retain possession. - and is sweating on his return at Bolton.

Liverpool loanee Ovie Ejaria missed the game after suffering a knock in training and Sunderland missed his calmness on the ball, says the manager..

Coleman said: “We train a certain way and then when the bell rings we play a slightly different way - that’s what really bothers me.

“I have to look at us and where we are and the opposition we are up against and maybe the type of characters we need in the team.

“Maybe I need to change certain things, take away all the emotion, look at the game, there probably wasn’t a lot in it but we never looked like we had that belief we were going to score.

“When they got in our last third there was an edginess that they are going to get a third.

“We are missing Ovie Ejaria, someone who can put his foot on the ball and calm things down we were so nervous in possession, so erratic from the kick off, we are slashing at it, heading balls when we should be chesting it down and passing it. That is nerves and panic and you are not going to progress with that.”