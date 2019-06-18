Sunderland legend Bobby Kerr has hailed the ‘magnificent’ job done by Stewart Donald and Jack Ross - and has urged the side to push on and win promotion.

Kerr, who is one of only two men to lift the FA Cup for the Black Cats after their 1973 triumph, was speaking as he became one of the first inductees to the club’s Hall of Fame.

And as he brushed shoulders with faces old and new from the club’s history, the 71-year-old offered his take on the current crop at the Stadium of Light - with special praise for the Black Cats’ owner and manager after a turbulent start to life on Wearside.

“I think they’ve done a magnificent job,” he said.

“They had to stand up and be counted, and now I think the fans and everyone have come on side.

“Now hopefully next season, they can go one better and win something.”

Kerr remains a follower of the club he represented for twelve years of his career - and was in attendance at Wembley as Sunderland narrowly missed out on promotion in the League One play-off final, losing to Charlton Athletic.

And while disappointed that the Black Cats couldn’t take the chance presented to them, Kerr praised the level of support shown across the weekend.

And he has now called on Sunderland’s playing squad to ensure they ‘do it right’ once the new campaign begins.

“I thought they did well,” admitted the former Sunderland skipper.

“There was a magnificent performance from the fans at Wembley. I happened to be to down there at the time and it was brilliant, I couldn’t believe it.

“We should have won. They didn’t.

“Hopefully they have another go at it and do it right this season.”

With the club still so close to his heart, Kerr – who scored 56 goals in 368 games for the club – was naturally delighted to be among the first eleven players inducted into the Black Cats’ Hall of Fame.

“I’m very proud,” he admitted.

“I’ll stand by everything I’ve done for years, and hopefully I’ve done everything right.

“Now they’ve put me in the Hall of Fame, which is fantastic.”