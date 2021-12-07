Could ex-Sunderland man Jordan Pickford be sold by Everton to raise funds for Rafa Bentitez?

The Black Cats are currently in the midst of an injury crisis with head coach Lee Johnson forced to name several youth players on the bench against Oxford United, including 17-year-old Zac Johnson.

The Wearsiders are currently without Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans, Jordan Willis, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Denver Hume and Aiden McGeady.

That has forced the head coach into a tactical re-think over the past couple of months with Sunderland now deploying a five-at-the-back system.

Both Hawkes and Diamond departed the Stadium of Light last summer on loan deals to League Two clubs.

Hawkes linked up with Tranmere Rovers whilst Diamond re-joined Harrogate Town.

But it is understood that Sunderland are considering calling the duo back in January with the first team so short on numers.

Lee Johnson recently commented on the situation.

“We’re in a good position to go and strengthen again in January, and that doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fortunes at it.

“It can mean manipulating your current squad or bringing back players who are out on loan like Jack Diamond or Josh Hawkes, who have been doing extremely well. We’ve got a lot of options.”

Jordan Pickford to Tottenham reports

Everton are said to be keen on selling former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to raise funds for Rafa Benitez

The 27-year-old is the club’s biggest asset but they price him at around £30million and is also on about £100,000-a-week wages.

Pickford’s contract runs until 2024 but Tottenham are said to be considering a deal for the England star.

Pickford arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25million rising to £30million in add-ons after Sunderland’s relegation.

Danny Graham back to Carlisle United?

Manager Keith Millen has poured cold water on Danny Graham making a return to Carlisle United

“He’s been mentioned,” Millen told the News & Star.

“I know Danny. I don’t know how old he is now – he certainly ain’t as old as me! – and he’s been mentioned, but he’s not in a position or place where he would come in and have an impact.

“We look at every name that’s mentioned. Of course, we do. We’re doing loads of work behind the scenes.”

