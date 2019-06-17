Former Oxford United defender Curtis Nelson has snubbed a move to Sunderland.

The Daily Mail claim the centre back, heavily linked with the Black Cats in January, has shunned interest in order to join Championship outfit Cardiff City.

A host of defenders have been linked with Sunderland this summer, but Jack Ross’ priority seems to be strengthening his attacking options.

And Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma is reportedly once again gaining attention from Ross.

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are also thought to be keen on Koroma, with the League Two side holding-out for a £500,000 fee for their promising prospect.

Ex-Sunderland stopper Max Stryjek has received a host of offers since leaving the Stadium of Light.

The Sun claim that National League outfit Eastleigh are keen on the Polish youngster, who also has admirers in his home country.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Mail claim Celtic want to sign Adam Matthews on a free.

The right-back left Sunderland after his contract expired.