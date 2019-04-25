Denver Hume reveals his key motivation after signing a new Sunderland contract

Denver Hume has penned a new contract with Sunderland - and has revealed his desire to help drive the side back up the leagues.

The full-back has penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light as he becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club - following in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Lynden Gooch.

A long-term injury threatened to curtail what has been a breakthrough season for Hume, who cemented his place as first-choice left-back early on in the season.

He returned last month, featuring at Wembley, and put in some standout performances in the subsuquent league games.

And while he has been out the side in recent weeks, Hume has revealed his ambition to help the side return to the higher echelons of English football.

This, coupled with his desire to play as regularly as possible, proved the key motivating factor in him signing a new deal on Wearside.

"I’m really happy to sign a new contract at the club," he said.

“I have absolutely loved my time here and it’s been a massive part of my life for 12 years, so to have the opportunity to continue playing my football here is something I won’t take for granted.

“The manager and his staff have been brilliant with me and now everything’s signed, I can’t wait to kick on and play as many games as I can to help take the club back where it belongs.”

Manager Jack Ross was also delighted to see Hume commit his future to the club - and has backed the youngster to play an important role moving forward.

"Denver’s progression over the course of the campaign has impressed all of us, so I’m delighted that he has committed his future to the club," he added.

“From day one of pre-season he has worked hard and bought into what we are trying to do, and after missing a sizeable amount of the season due to a frustrating injury, he deserves immense credit for fighting his way back into contention.

“I believe he can play an important role for this football club moving forward.”