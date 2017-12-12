Double transfer setback for Sunderland as they look set for striker blow

Sunderland could be hit by a double striker blow when the transfer window opens next month.

The Black Cats face losing top goalscorer Lewis Grabban after Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted he may sell the on-loan forward.

Gary Madine

Sunderland are already lining up a number of potential replacements should Grabban depart, with Bolton Wanderers frontman Gary Madine among their targets.

But the Trotters today issued a 'hands off' warning to Chris Coleman over the Gateshead-born striker.

Howe says he will hold talks with Grabban ahead of a potential January sale after the 29-year-old's 11 goals this season attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs, including Aston Villa.

Bournemouth have a recall clause as part of the deal and could activate it next month to capitalise on that interest.

Howe told Sky Sports: "With Lewis we'll make the right decision for him and for us.

"It is something we will sit down and talk about. We've got some excellent strikers here, I've got some real options in that position. Especially when you consider the quality we've got in Lys Mousset who is out of the squad at the moment. That's something for a later date where we'll have a chat with Grabbs.

"We will make the right decision for the next step in his career."

Bolton, meanwhile, are determined to hold on to their players as they fight for their Championship survival along with Sunderland.

Madine, meanwhile, has scored six goals in 22 appearances for Bolton this season including two in their 3-1 win over Barnsley last weekend and once in the 3-3 draw at the Stadium of Light, which was Simon Grayson’s last game in charge of Sunderland.

A club spokesman told the Bolton News: "We have had no interest in any of our players and if we did it would not be entertained.

"The manager and the chief scout are meeting today to discuss their plans for next month.

"We are only interested in bringing players in."