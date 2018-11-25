Eight magical pictures as Sunderland's Kevin Ball and Newcastle legend Malcom Macdonald switch on the Boldon Christmas lights switch-on
Fans of football and all things Christmassy turned out to see the festive lights of Boldon lit up
Former Sunderland skipper Kevin Ball and legendary Newcastle United striker Malcolm Macdonald put their club rivalry aside to be guests of honour at the all important Christmas lights switch-on at Boldon Community Association. Here's some of the great pictures of the night:
1. A glowing performance
Children from West Boldon and Hedworth Lane Primary Schools provided the musical entertainment