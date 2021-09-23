Nathan Broadhead playing for Sunderland against Wigan in the Carabao Cup.

The 23-year-old signed for the Black Cats from Everton on a season-long loan deal this summer and is under contract at Goodison Park until 2023.

Broadhead is yet to start a league game for Sunderland but has lined up for the side’s last two Carabao Cup games, which allowed him to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Wigan.

The forward is well aware that Stewart’s form will make it challenging to play regularly as a central striker, yet Broadhead has also operated on both flanks and just behind a centre forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked by the Echo if he thinks he can challenge Stewart for a starting place, Broadhead replied: “I wouldn’t say challenge him. I’d like to work with him.

“He’s on fire at the moment and he’s a great player so I have to bide my time and maybe I can play up front with him one time but I respect the manager’s decision.

“I think we are different players. He’s taller than me obviously and more physical but I think we are different.

“I can play left wing, number 10, right wing as well.”

Broadhead predominantly played for Everton’s under-23 side last season but did have a loan spell at Burton during the 2019/20 campaign, where he scored twice in 19 League One appearances.

When asked what he learnt from his time with The Brewers, Broadhead said: “Quite a lot to be honest.

“Obviously I was a left winger then but last season I played up front and I think that has changed the way I move around the pitch.

“I have put more weight on and more muscle mass on, so I think that is only going to improve my game by building more weight.”

Broadhead feels that extra gym work has helped him make the step up to senior football as he continues to try and make improvements to his game.

“It’s physical and I need to get used to that more, trying to use my movement to try and get away from defenders,“ said the striker when asked about the jump from playing under-23s football.

“I’m learning every game under the manager and how he wants to play. I haven’t had a 90 minutes since last season so I just need to use these games as fitness and try my best.

“You have to respect his decision and the lads are doing well so I have to bide my time, do well in training and try to get my fitness up to try and be sharp to help the team score goals.”

And with just under two years left on his contract at Everton, where he came through the club’s academy, Broadhead knows he will have to assess his options later in the season.

The striker appears to have enjoyed his time at Sunderland so far and seems to have settled working with a young group on Wearside.

When asked about his situation at Everton, the striker replied: "I’ve got two years left at Everton and will be 25 when that’s up. You never know.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.