Sunderland look set to undergo a change of ownership this summer – and here’s everything we know so far about the Black Cats’ takeover.

Reports this week suggest a takeover is set to be completed before the end of the month, which will see new majority shareholders – a consortium led by Mark Campbell – take the reigns at the Stadium of Light.

And with a range of reports emerging about the takeover, we round-up everything we know so far about the Sunderland takeover:

Who are the consortium looking to takeover Sunderland?

The consortium are led by an American stockbroker called Mark Campbell – who is based in New York.

Campbell is believed to have assembled a group of potential buyers backed by money from the Far East.

That finance is thought to originate from Singapore, but no names other than Campbell’s have been released.

How much are the consortium looking to buy Sunderland worth?

Campbell’s own personal wealth isn’t thought to be sufficient to buy the football club, but the consortium backing him are believed to have some financial firepower.

Precise amounts, however, are unknown.

What does this mean for Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori?

All three look set to remain involved in the club, albeit with reduced shareholdings.

Who will take what percentage of ownership in Sunderland?

It is thought that ownership of the club will be split up as follows:

Other reports have suggested that Donald may retain a 20% share, with Campbell’s consortium taking a 64% cut.

When could a takeover of Sunderland be completed?

A deal is expected to be completed this month, with one report suggesting a date of June 19 for the finalisation of the agreement.

What does the takeover mean for Jack Ross?

Jack Ross looks set to remain at the Stadium of Light, with the new investors believed to be prepared to back the Scot.

Who is John Park and how is he involved in the takeover?

John Park is a former Celtic talent-spotter, who is credited with finding the likes of Victor Wanyama and Virgil van Dijk.

He was offered a chance to return to the Scottish side this summer, but is thought to be Campbell’s choice to become the Black Cats’ new Director of Football should his takeover be completed.

Reports from north of the border claim that Park is ‘excited’ by the prospect of helping Sunderland back to the Premier League.