Ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton verdict on Sunderland, Luton Town, Barnsley and Portsmouth's automatic promotion hopes

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton expects Luton Town to win automatic promotion, with Barnsley, Sunderland and Portsmouth battling it out for the other spot.

Luton are six points clear at the top of League One after 33 games, with Barnsley six points behind them in the second automatic spot.

Sunderland are fourth, a point and a place behind Portsmouth, who are on a poor run of form having led the division in the early half of the campaign.

Barton's Fleetwood side were beaten 2-1 by Luton at the weekend.

Barton said: "We are aiming to be a side like Luton Town and do what they’ve done so far this season.

"I’d expect them to go on and seal automatic promotion over the next couple of months, but it was a good test for us to see where we are as a club and where we are as a team.

"They are a side that’s settled, a side that’s really into their flow in terms of confidence and momentum but if you came into the stadium you wouldn’t think that was the case.

"It was a very evenly-matched contest and the one who got the first goal was probably the more likely to go on to win it.

"But I thought the lad’s response to that was excellent, we are probably unlucky in the end."