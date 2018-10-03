Ex-Newcastle striker Ivan Toney reveals how Petreborough came back to earn Sunderland draw

A tactical change at half-time allowed Peterborough to mount a second-half comeback against Sunderland last night, according to Posh striker Ivan Toney.

Toney snatched a point for the visitors after equalising with a fine finish six minutes from time, earning Steve Evans' side a 2-2 draw.

It was the second time Posh had drawn level on an eventful evening, after the Black Cats had dominated the first half at the Stadium of Light.

Posh manager Steve Evans had tried to catch Sunderland by surprise, starting the game with an extra man in midfield away from home.

But the experiment lasted just 45 minutes, and Posh's switch back to their accustomed 4-4-2 system changed the game at the break.

"We changed shape in the second half and that helped us a lot," said Toney after the game.

"It was always going to be tough, Sunderland are a great side and we realised we just had to stay in the game which was the main thing.

"We came out firing in the second half and did very well."

Evans introduced widemen Joe Ward and Marcus Maddison at the break, which gave Posh width and allowed them to press higher up the pitch.

The pair certainly made a difference, with Ward grabbing the visitors' first equaliser and Maddison assisting the second.

"We got on the ball, started creating more chances and were unfortunate not to take the three points," added Toney on his side's second-half comeback.

"They had a great chance to make it 2-0, they didn't take their chance and that was the turning point for us.

"Nobody likes being pressed and having to make fast decisions, we did that (to them) in the second half and you could see it frustrated them."