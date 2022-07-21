Harris had recently been pictured back playing for Sunderland’s U23s side.

The striker moved to Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his professional debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Lincoln City the following year. Harris then made his senior professional league debut against Glinngham coming on as a 90th-minute substitute in a 2-1 away from home last season under ex-head coach Lee Johnson.

Last January, however, the 21-year-old South Shields-born striker moved on loan to Barrow in League Two for the remainder of the season but failed to score a goal in nine appearances for the Bluebirds. Harris was then released from his Sunderland contract at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Harris in action for Hartlepool United

Harris, though, has been back in the North East and is with Sunderland for the time being. The player’s mother posted a picture of Harris playing for the club’s U23s and explained that her son had signed a medical extension while he is getting fit.

And on Wednesday night, Harris appeared for Sunderland’s neighbours in the North East Hartlepool United, with the striker coming on during Pools’ pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Pools were narrowly beaten by the Championship side thanks to Jack Vale’s goal 10 minutes from time. However, Rovers didn’t have things all their own way with Pools twice being denied by the woodwork on the night.

Hartlepool and Sunderland face off this coming Monday in a pre-season friendly.