Ex-Sunderland coach explains his 'tough' decision to leave Wearside

Former goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker really enjoyed his time at Sunderland and has admitted it was a 'real tough' decision to leave.

Walker only joined the Black Cats in the summer but left Wearside earlier this week to join the coaching set-up at Ipswich Town.

The move to East Anglia will allow him to be closer to his family.

Still, Walker was extremely grateful for the support he received from both fans and the coaching staff at the Stadium of Light.

"I had a fantastic time at Sunderland, another great club, really enjoyed the experience up there," said Walker on a video which was posted on Ipswich's Twitter page.

"It happened really quick in the end, it was a real tough decision to leave Sunderland.

"The team was great the fans had taken me in, and the management staff were great but when I spoke to Paul (Lambert) and saw his visions down here it worked a treat for me."

"To have the opportunity to come to another great club in Ipswich is fantastic for me."

Walker worked closely with Sunderland shot stopper Jon McLaughlin, and the Black Cats will look to appoint a replacement for Walker in the near future.