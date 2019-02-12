Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pays tribute to England legend Gordon Banks

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has paid tribute to legendary England goalkeeper Gordon Banks, who has died at the age of 81.

Banks started every game for England during the 1966 World Cup, which culminated with a 4-2 win over Germany in the final.

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford paid tribute to Banks on Twitter.

He also produced a contender for the greatest save of all time in the 1970 World Cup, when he somehow managed to keep out a strong header from football icon Pele.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," said Banks' family after his passing on Tuesday morning.

"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."

England's current No.1 and Sunderland academy graduate Pickford tweeted a video of Bank's famous save and said:

"One of the greatest saves of all time. RIP Gordon Banks. A true legend of the game. All my thoughts with your family and friends at this difficult time."

Banks played for England from 1963 to 1972, earning 73 caps.

He played 558 games at club level following spells at Chesterfield, Leicester City and Stoke City.

Washington-born Pickford will hope to follow in Banks’ footsteps after an impressive start to his international career.

The shot-stopper has been capped 15 times by England as well as 207 first-team appearances at club level.