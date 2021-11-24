Reading coach John O'Shea.

The Black Cats face Cambridge United in another away game this coming Saturday as the Wearsiders look to find their feet in the third tier after a string of underwhelming performances.

But there has been plenty of news surrounding the club and their rivals today.

England legend Jill Scott has spoken exclusively to The Echo ahead of the Lionesses game at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

A former Sunderland boss has been relieved of his duties at one of the Black Cats’ League One rivals whilst Blackpool are said to be interested in one of Lee Johnson’s one-time transfer targets.

And Oldham Athletic head coach Keith Curle has been sacked seven days before Sunderland’s clash with the League Two side in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Here, though, we take a look at the rest of the news from around League One that you may have missed today:

Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Leeds United men linked with job

Former Sunderland bosses Mick McCarthy and Steve Bruce have been linked with the vacant Fleetwood Town job by the bookies.

Bruce is out of work since leaving Newcastle United whilst McCarthy was last at Cardiff City in the Championship.

Both coaches are 25/1 to replace ex-Black Cats manager Simon Grayson at Highbury Stadium.

Ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is priced at 25/1 with former Manchester United, Sunderland and Reading defender John O’Shea also at 25/1.

Stephen Crainey and Chris Beech remain the early front-runners at 5/4 and 6/4 respectively.

Former Sunderland men Chris Coleman (25/1) and Lee Clark (25/1) have also been linked with the job with bookmakers Bet Victor.

Following Grayson’s dismissal, a Fleetwood Town statement read: “Following a difficult run of results, assistant head coach David Dunn will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.