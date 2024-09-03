Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news.

The transfer window may have closed on Friday, but there is still plenty of transfer chatter to unpack as the fallout from a hectic few months continues. For Sunderland, a busy deadline day rounded off a largely positive summer, and while there is still the possibility that some players could leave due to the handful of foreign windows that are yet to close, the Black Cats will likely feel that the overwhelming majority of their dealings are already done.

There are still a number of Sunderland-adjacent transfer stories doing the rounds, however, and we’ve gathered up a couple of the ones you might have missed over the past day or two.

Power joins new club

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Max Power has confirmed that he has found a new club. The former Black Cat left Saudi outfit Al Qadsiah earlier in the summer, and has been on the hunt for a fresh opportunity ever since. Writing about his departure from the Middle East on social media at the time, Power said: “I want to wish everyone at Al Qadsiah the very best. Me and my family have loved our time here in Khobar. We will forever be supporters of the club and I’m proud to have played a part in returning the club to the Roshin League.”

As per a recent report from Bold, Power was expected to begin training with Aarhus Gymnastikforening last week, and it would appear that his trial with the Danish outfit has gone well enough to warrant a permanent transfer. Once again taking to social media, Power shared an image of himself wearing his new club’s colours, alongside the caption: “My new home. Can’t wait to represent this city. Let’s go AGF.”

Power has reportedly penned a one-year contract in Denmark, with AGF’s sporting director Stig Inge Bjørnebye adding: “Max has shown himself well while he has been training with us. He has impressed with his strong physique and great enthusiasm. He is a committed player who works hard and takes his football seriously, and these are values ​​we value at AGF.”

Tickle turns down Arsenal

Elsewhere, one-time Sunderland target Sam Tickle turned down the chance to sign for Premier League giants Arsenal during the summer transfer window, according to reports. The Black Cats were linked with a swoop for the Wigan Athletic goalkeeper earlier in the year, with Alan Nixon suggesting that the England youth international was regarded as a potential replacement for Anthony Patterson in the event of the academy graduate leaving the Stadium of Light.

Since those initial links, however, Patterson has stayed put on Wearside and Tickle has penned a new four-year contract with the Latics. Nevertheless, there is still interest in the 22-year-old, with Nixon suggesting that Arsenal were thwarted in their efforts to lure him to North London. Writing on his Patreon, Nixon said: “Tickle was sounded out about going to the Gunners as third choice with the chance of becoming a Premier League squad man. However, Tickle was not interested in dropping into the shadows and opted to carry on in League One instead.”