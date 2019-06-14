Released Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has turned down a lucrative move back to his homeland – according to reports.

The Dutch stopper left the Stadium of Light earlier this month with his two-year contract, signed in 2017, set to come to an end.

With injuries and poor form having stunted his progress on Wearside, Ruiter is now lining up his next move – and reports suggest he has already been contacted over a potential return to Holland.

AD claim that the 32-year-old was offered a switch back to the Eredivisie with Sparta Rotterdam, who sealed a return to the top flight this season.

But the report suggests that the former Sunderland man has turned down the chance to make the move – despite the lure of top flight football.

Ruiter has previously played for Utrecht in his homeland and now looks to be seeking a fresh challenge.

And AD suggest that it could come from Spain, with Ruiter believed to be drawing interest from a number of Spanish clubs, and adding that a move to La Liga could prove appealing to the stopper.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Connor Shields looks set to seal a move to National League South side Aldershot Town.

Football Insider claim that the Scottish youngster, who failed to make a senior appearance during his time at the Stadium of Light, is set to team-up with the non-league outfit just weeks after leaving Wearside.

Dunfermline, Derry City and York City were also thought to be keen on Shields, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Alloa Athletic last season.

*QPR have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Livingston on a four-year deal.

The ex-Rangers goalkeeper becomes former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton's first signing at Loftus Road.

The 23-year-old invoked a release clause at Livi, allowing him to leave for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £50,000, despite having one year left on his contract.

Speaking to QPR's official website, Warburton said: "Liam is outstanding with his feet, he has great distribution and he is a very good shot stopper."