Released Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has turned down a lucrative move back to his homeland – according to reports.
The Dutch stopper left the Stadium of Light earlier this month with his two-year contract, signed in 2017, set to come to an end.
With injuries and poor form having stunted his progress on Wearside, Ruiter is now lining up his next move – and reports suggest he has already been contacted over a potential return to Holland.
AD claim that the 32-year-old was offered a switch back to the Eredivisie with Sparta Rotterdam, who sealed a return to the top flight this season.
But the report suggests that the former Sunderland man has turned down the chance to make the move – despite the lure of top flight football.
Ruiter has previously played for Utrecht in his homeland and now looks to be seeking a fresh challenge.
And AD suggest that it could come from Spain, with Ruiter believed to be drawing interest from a number of Spanish clubs, and adding that a move to La Liga could prove appealing to the stopper.
Meanwhile, former Sunderland striker Connor Shields looks set to seal a move to National League South side Aldershot Town.
Football Insider claim that the Scottish youngster, who failed to make a senior appearance during his time at the Stadium of Light, is set to team-up with the non-league outfit just weeks after leaving Wearside.
Dunfermline, Derry City and York City were also thought to be keen on Shields, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Alloa Athletic last season.
*QPR have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Liam Kelly from Livingston on a four-year deal.
The ex-Rangers goalkeeper becomes former Ibrox boss Mark Warburton's first signing at Loftus Road.
The 23-year-old invoked a release clause at Livi, allowing him to leave for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £50,000, despite having one year left on his contract.
Speaking to QPR's official website, Warburton said: "Liam is outstanding with his feet, he has great distribution and he is a very good shot stopper."