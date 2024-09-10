'Exceptional' Plymouth Argyle player ruled out for 12 weeks ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland will make the 800-mile round trip to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle have confirmed that goalkeeper Conor Hazard will be ruled out for around 12 weeks ahead of their Championship clash with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne Rooney’s men have endured a torrid start to the new campaign, and currently lie 22nd in the table having taken just two points from their opening four matches. In stark contrast, Regis Le Bris’ side are on a sparkling run of form, and are the only team in the whole of the EFL who can claim to boast a 100% record in the league this season.

But with the form book heavily stacked against them, Plymouth have suffered another significant blow as they prepare for the Black Cats’ visit. Via a statement from their official club website, Argyle stopper Hazard looks set to be out of action for around three months after undergoing surgery on an ankle issue on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Conor Hazard has undergone ankle surgery today after sustaining an injury in the closing stages of the match against Stoke City. The Northern Irish goalkeeper, who has been in exceptional form this season, is expected to miss around 12 weeks of action. Head Coach Wayne Rooney will provide a further update at Thursday's pre-match press conference.”

Hazard was able to complete a full 90 minutes in Argyle’s 1-0 defeat to the Potters, but the full extent of his injury has now become apparent, and he looks set for a lengthy stint in the treatment room.

The 26-year-old is not the only potential absentee that Rooney may have to contend with at the weekend. Speaking after his side’s loss to Stoke, the Argyle admitted that ex-Sunderland defender Brendan Galloway could also be a doubt for the contest against his former club. Rooney said: “It's more of a hamstring, but he gets a lot of swelling around his knees. I think sometimes if your hamstring is a little bit tight, it puts more pressure on your knees. With Brendan, we need to be careful, especially with his knees. He has had injuries before, so we need to be careful." Elsewhere, young forward Freddie Issaka will serve the final game of a three-match ban at Home Park on Saturday.