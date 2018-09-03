Former manager reveals where Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke needs to improve

Charlie Wyke couldn't have asked for a much better start to life at Sunderland - but one of his former managers believes he still needs to improve.

Introduced from the bench for his Sunderland debut on Saturday, Wyke made an immediate impact and found the net just seven minutes after entering the fray to secure a point for the Black Cats.

But former manager Keith Curle believes the striker still has plenty of areas to work on - but has backed Wyke to continue scoring goals for the Black Cats.

Curle signed Wyke for Carlisle United in 2015 and helped mould the former Middlesbrough youngster into a feared striker in the lower leagues.

Having signed the frontman for a nominal fee, Curle went on to secure a large profit when Wyke was sold to Bradford City in January 2017.

And with the striker now at Sunderland, the former England international is keen to see his development continue and has identified some key areas for improvement.

In particular, Curle feels that his movement in the final third could be improved.

"About time fella, now go on a run of scoring goals," said Curle, addressing Wyke in a tweet.

"Still need to work on hold up and link play though, when to show, when to be on the move to nick yard."

In previous posts on his social media account, Curle has praised the striker and - following his move to the Stadium of Light - backed him to score goals.

Commenting on Wyke, he said: "Can score,will score, gets goals, pleasure to work with."