Former Sunderland boss David Moyes leaves West Ham United

Former Sunderland boss David Moyes has left Premier League side West Ham United.

Moyes, who oversaw Sunderland's relegation to the Championship, has left the London Stadium following the expiration of his short-term contract.

The 55-year-old took over in November 2017 with the club fighting at the bottom of the table, and he managed to steer the Hammers to Premier League safety courtesy of a 13th place finish.

But the Scot has now departed the club - alongside assistants Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay - with West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan seeking a 'different direction' for the club.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League," said Sullivan, speaking to whufc.com.

"Throughout his time here, David has carried himself with dignity and honesty and we have all found him to be a pleasure to work with. He, Alan, Stuart and Billy accepted the challenge and attacked it head on, turning around a difficult situation. They deserve great respect for the job they have done and they leave the Club with our best wishes.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future. Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction.

"We are already taking steps to identify and recruit the manager we believe can take West Ham United forward in line with our ambitions. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the Club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next ten days."

Moyes is now searching for his fifth job since leaving Everton in 2013, having also taken charge of Manchester United and Real Sociedad.