Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet appointed as new Bordeaux boss

Former Sunderland and Brighton boss Gus Poyet has been named as the new head coach of French club Bordeaux.

The Uruguayan, whose appointment was announced shortly after Les Girondins beat Nantes 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday evening, had most recently been in charge of Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League.

A tweet from Bordeaux said Poyet would be assisted at the Matmut Atlantique by his former Tottenham team-mate Mauricio Taricco, and Fernando Menegazzo.

He succeeds Jocelyn Gourvennec, who left his post on Thursday, in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Caen.

Before Saturday's victory at Nantes, Bordeaux were 13th in the table, having won just once in their previous six games. They are now 11th and the players have been given today off following their triumph at Nantes, the club revealed on Twitter.

One of Poyet's first challenges on the west coast of France will be trying to convince Brazilian forward Malcom to stay at the club amid reported interest from Tottenham.

Poyet became Sunderland manager in October 2013, and his first home game in charge was a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.

He guided the Black Cats to the League Cup final that season, where they lost 2-1 to Manchester City, but was sacked in March 2015 after a poor run of results.

Since then he has had short spells at Superleague Greece side AEK Athens, La Liga club Real Betis in Spain, and Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua.