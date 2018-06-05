French club hit stumbling block in pursuit of Sunderland defender

Dijon look set to abandon their quest to sign Sunderland's Papy Djilobodji after deeming his wages 'inaccessible'.

The French club were keen to sign the Senegalese centre back on a permanent deal after he enjoyed a successful loan spell in France this season.

But any potential move looks to have hit a stumbling block with Dijon's president admitting that the Ligue 1 side will struggle to afford Djilobodji's wages.

Formerly of Chelsea, Djilobodji's wages have been quoted at €180,000 per month, which roughly equates to £40,000 per week.

And the defender has made no secret of his desire to leave the Stadium of Light this summer following the Black Cats' relegation to League One.

But a permanent move to Dijon - a club whose average attendance is little over 12,000 in the top flight of French football - looks unlikely as the club would find such wages hard to justify.

Reports from L'Equipe suggest that Dijon paid just a third of Djilobodji's salary last year, and their president admitted his salary would deem him 'inaccessible'.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Olivier Delcourt said: “He has an English salary, so is inaccessible for us.”