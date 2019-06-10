8 Jun 1996: Alan Shearer of England celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the tournament during european soccer championship game between England and Switzerland at Wembley Stadium, London. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport UK

From Jackie Milburn to Alan Shearer: 34 Newcastle-born England internationals

Tyneside has produced some household name England internationals – here, using data from Sky Sports’, we detail every Newcastle-born player to have turned out for his country. 

Born 1973 in Newcastle

1. Alan Thompson (1 caps)

Born 1970 in Gosforth

2. Alan Shearer (63 caps)

Born 1961 in Hexham

3. Peter Beardsley (59 caps)

Born 1967 in Gateshead

4. Paul Gascoigne (57 caps)

