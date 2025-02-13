Gary Bennett names 'unlucky' Sunderland talent who Regis Le Bris isn't playing enough

Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda has been predominantly used as an impact sub in recent weeks.

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has claimed that current Black Cats forward Eliezer Mayenda is “unlucky” not to be in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI at the present moment in time.

The Spaniard has shone this season, and has registered four goals and five assists across 24 Championship outings at a rate of one contribution every 156 minutes. Despite that return, Mayenda has not always featured from the outset, and has started just one of Sunderland’s last six league matches.

And having been impressed by Mayenda in this term, Bennett has suggested that he is deserving of a more prominent role in Le Bris’ squad. Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: “There's going to be a point where you've got to gamble. You've got to trust the players, you've got to say, ‘Right, let's have a go’...

“Mayenda, you've got to say he's been unlucky not to be in the starting XI because when he has been involved or when he has come in, I think he's done really really well, and I think sometimes [Wilson] Isidor needs that support.”

Bennett also addressed the wealth of options available to Le Bris, and hinted at the selection headaches that could test the Frenchman once he has a fully fit squad at his disposal. Ahead of Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town, Le Bris took the decision to rest Chris Mepham in favour of Dan Ballard at the heart of defence, to which Bennett responded: “Does that put more pressure on Ballard? Does that put more pressure on Luke O’Nien?

“You know, it's just interesting that when [Romaine] Mundle comes back what's going to happen? Because he has to make decisions. He likes O’Nien, he likes [Enzo] Le Fée, but Le Fée, for us, he'll be a better player as a ten. He's got to make a decision - then who does he leave out if he's going to leave anybody out?”

Addressing Mayenda’s role in his plans during a recent press conference, Le Bris himself said: "I think the situation is perfect right now. Eli is still in the process of learning. Last season I don't know how many minutes he has but not many. Now he is a very important player for the team, even as a sub.

"In every team who has success you have subs who make a difference. They want to play more minutes, that's fair and it's good ambition but at the same time right now Wilson has been really good from the beginning of the season until now. But we also have Eli who can replace Wilson as the nine or play as a second striker, and we can produce a new set-up which can unbalance the other team, so it's perfect."