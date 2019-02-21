'He was just about to hit top form!': Sunderland fans react after star man's injury revealed

Sunderland are set to be without key man Chris Maguire for six to eight weeks - and fans have been quick to react.

Jack Ross revealed at his pre-Bristol Rovers press conference that the popular forward could be missing for up to two months after fracturing his fibula.

While it is expected that Maguire will not require surgery, the news still comes as a blow to Sunderland after the 30-year-old had impressed in a cameo appearance against Accrington.

And fans have been quick to react to the news on social media - here's what they have been saying:

@JamesCopley73 said: "Such a shame. When in the mood, he’s such a versatile and effective attacking force"

@jackerinisafc added: "gutted about chris maguire like, will be a huge miss. get well soon fella"

@adamc80 tweeted: "Credit should go to him for trying to continue on the night. Shows his determination to play for the club"

@airey87 commented: "He's guna be a massive miss, was just about to hit top form again aswell, absolutely gutted for him, speedy recovery big fella"

@AdrianMagson posted: "Chris Maguire injury basically means we stuck in league 1 for another season"

@WearsideWords added: "Maguire out for six weeks at least. For me it's a big opportunity for O'Nien to go and play further forward. Bring Matthews back in at RB. O'Nien, McGeady and one of Watmore, Gooch or Morgan behind Grigg."

@dw_caricatures said: "Bad news - looked like he had a point to prove, could have been a key man for us in the run in."

@Gemma_safc_ commented: "Gutted, just getting his chance then this happens.....can’t believe he tried to play on as well. Hopefully he’ll be back in 6 weeks