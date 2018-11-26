Hibernian set to swoop for reported Sunderland target

Hibernian are eyeing a move for Gillingham striker Tom Eaves - who was linked with a switch to Sunderland in the summer.

According to reports in the Scotsman, Hibs have sent scouts to run the rule over the former Bolton striker in recent weeks as they line-up a January move.

Eaves has been prolific this campaign, netting 13 times in 23 appearances for the Black Cats' League One rivals.

And his fine form towards the end of last season saw him briefly linked with a move to the Stadium of Light - the 26-year-old one of a number of names rumoured to be interesting Jack Ross before he swooped to bring in Charlie Wyke.

Now, Hibs are the latest side to show interest in Eaves, who is well-known to manager Neil Lennon with the pair having worked together at Bolton Wanderers.

Eaves' current deal at Gillingham expires in the summer and, with fresh terms yet to be agreed, a cut-price deal in January could be a possibility.